Isha Ambani Anand Piramal wedding: Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra will be the man behind the decoration of the pre-wedding celebrations at Isha Ambani Anand Piramal wedding. Both the families have already arrived in Udaipur for the wedding festivities and reports are circulating that Manish Malhotra will be responsible for decorating the venue at the pre-wedding functions. Several guests who will be attending Isha Ambani Anand Piramal big fat Indian wedding have already arrived in Udaipur and many are on their way. The wedding will take place on December 12 in Udaipur where many dignitaries, businessmen, people from the entertainment, political fraternity are expected to attend the event.

Former United States first lady Hillary Clinton, Bollywood’s Sultan Salman Khan, just married Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas, celebrity filmmaker Karan Johar, India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar along with his family have already arrived in Udaipur – The city of lakes and palaces.

It has been an unending wedding season in the Indian film and business fraternity. Starting from Sonam Kapoor’s wedding, then Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh marriage, after that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding, now Isha Ambani Anand Piramal wedding is all set to take place. Not only Isha Ambani Anand Piramal will exchange the wedding vows but India’s finest comedian, actor, show host Kapil Sharma will also tie the knot with her girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12.

