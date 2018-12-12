Isha Ambani Anand Piramal wedding LIVE Updates: Power couple Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will tie the knot in Mumbai today. The wedding ceremony will be an intimate affair and will be held at Ambani's 27 storey building Antilla. Unlike the pre-wedding functions held in Udaipur, the wedding ceremony will have close friends and family in attendance. However, many prominent politicians are expected to attend the ceremony.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s only daughter Isha Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal today on December 12. Regarded as one of the biggest weddings of the year, the nuptials will take place at Ambani’s 27 storey residence Antilla in Mumbai. Unlike the extravagant pre-wedding ceremonies that were held in Udaipur and marked the presence of whos and who of Bollywood, Political and Business diaspora, the wedding will be a rather intimate affair with just close friends and family in attendance.

As per latest reports, senior politicians like Pranab Mukherji, Mamta Banerjee, Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Devendra Fadnavis and many others are expected to mark their presence. Whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark his presence at the ceremony or not, is still speculated.

Before the ceremony, security has been tightened around the Ambani residence. If the latest reports are to be believed, the wedding ceremony will be followed by a reception organised by the Piramals and a separate celebration for Reliance and Piramal group employees.

The star-studded pre-wedding ceremonies held in Udaipur witnessed several performances by stars like Abhishek Bachchan- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and many more. The inside photos and videos from the ceremony have gone viral and are taking social media by storm.

Have a look at the LIVE Updates of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding here:

Live Updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App