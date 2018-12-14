Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding reception LIVE Updates: The grand reception of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal has been kicked off at Jio gardens in Mumbai. Various photographs are doing rounds on the Internet where Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal made a stylish entry. Bollywood renowned celebrities have been invited to attend the grand reception.

After Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s star-studded wedding, now the Ambani’s is hosting a big fat reception at Jio Gardens in Mumbai. Photographs from the same are surfacing on the social media. In the photographs, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal make a stylish entry. Isha Ambani looks beautiful in her golden embellished lehenga of ace designer Manish Malhotra. She accessorised her outfit with a blingy diamond jewellery. She kept her hair open and dewy make-up. Anand also equally looks handsome in a black pantsuit. The duo together looks beautiful as they posed for the shutterbugs.

These are the first pics of Isha and Anand Piramal. Celebrities such as Adnan Sami, Boman Irani, Falguni Pathak, Kiran Bedi have been invited for the bash. Paparazzi can’t get enough of the happy faces and clicked them endlessly. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared all the photographs and videos from the same. We have compiled the live updates from the same.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal exchanged their wedding vows at Antilla, Mumbai. The wedding was a grand affair. Every big celebrity turned up for the grand night. From newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan family, Sachin Tendulkar, Hillary Clinton, Bollywood whos and who were present at the event.

Earlier to this, the Ambani family hosted a pre-wedding ceremony at Udaipur Villas.

