After Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s star-studded wedding, now the Ambani’s is hosting a big fat reception at Jio Gardens in Mumbai. Photographs from the same are surfacing on the social media. In the photographs, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal make a stylish entry. Isha Ambani looks beautiful in her golden embellished lehenga of ace designer Manish Malhotra. She accessorised her outfit with a blingy diamond jewellery. She kept her hair open and dewy make-up. Anand also equally looks handsome in a black pantsuit. The duo together looks beautiful as they posed for the shutterbugs.
These are the first pics of Isha and Anand Piramal. Celebrities such as Adnan Sami, Boman Irani, Falguni Pathak, Kiran Bedi have been invited for the bash. Paparazzi can’t get enough of the happy faces and clicked them endlessly. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared all the photographs and videos from the same. We have compiled the live updates from the same.
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal exchanged their wedding vows at Antilla, Mumbai. The wedding was a grand affair. Every big celebrity turned up for the grand night. From newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan family, Sachin Tendulkar, Hillary Clinton, Bollywood whos and who were present at the event.
Earlier to this, the Ambani family hosted a pre-wedding ceremony at Udaipur Villas.
Live Updates
Veteran actor Jeetendra arrives with his daughter Ekta Kapoor and son Tusshar Kapoor
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception is no less than a royal bash. Celebrities continue to pour out their wishes for the couple. Veteran actor Jeetendra also came to attend the bash. He arrived with his daughter Ekta Kapoor and son Tusshar Kapoor.
Adnan Sami arrives with his wife Roya Faryabi and adorable daughter Medina
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's Mumbai wedding reception is a grand affair. Expected guest have started arriving at the reception party. Adnan Sami makes his entry with his wife Roya Faryabi and daughter Medina.
Boman Irani arrives with his wife Zenobia Irani
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding reception is a star-studded affair. Bollywood renowned celebrities have been invited for the lavish reception. Boman Irani too was invited for the reception. He arrived with his wife Zenobia Irani.
Akash Ambani twins in red with Shloka Mehta at Isha Ambani's reception
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta arrived at the Mumbai reception. Shloka Mehta looks beautiful in a red coloured embellished lehenga. She looks radiant in her outfit as she accessorised with blingy diamond jewellery. Akash Ambani twinned her in red. He wore a red coloured sherwani and walked the reception with confidence.
FIRST PIC! Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal make a stylish entry
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were clicked at their wedding reception at Jio Gardens, Mumbai. This is the first photograph of the couple from the reception. Isha looks beautiful in Manish Malhotra's creation.