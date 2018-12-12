Isha Ambani Anand Piramal wedding: The first post-wedding photo of the most-talked-about couple — Isha Ambani Anand Piramal — is here and they look adorable. The couple got hitched at Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani's luxurious residence in Mumbai named Antila. Bollywood big-wies including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas and many others attended the wedding.

First look of newlyweds — Isha Ambani Anand Piramal — is out

Isha Ambani Anand Piramal wedding: The first photo of Isha Ambani Anand Piramal after getting married has surfaced. Isha Ambani is the daughter of India’s richest business family Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani. The couple got married at Mukesh Ambani’s luxurious house Antila in Mumbai. Both the families — Ambani’s and Piramal’s — were in Rajasthan’s Udaipur to celebrate the pre-wedding ceremonies where renowned people from the political, business, entertainment world, had visited and immersed themselves in the wedding festivities. Industry stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, former first lady of the United States Hillary Clinton, recently married Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas, celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar and other dignitaries graced the occasion with their presence.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and former US first lady Hillary Clinton shake-a-leg at the Ambani’s wedding. Dance videos of the celebrities and influntial people of the world who attended the wedding went viral, showcasing what fun they all had at the wedding. It was surprising and entertaining to see Shah Rukh Khan, Hillary Clinton and other dancing on Salman Khan’s songs.

#HillaryClinton Dance along with SRK 🙏 this is beyond

pic.twitter.com/ZFYQrULVHM — Mahanati (@Mahanatiii) December 12, 2018

It was so exciting to see Shah Rukh Khan, Hillary Clinton, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Manish Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and many other Indian celebrities dancing on Salman Khan’s song Jumme Ki Raat Hai and Ranveer Singh-Priyanka Chopra song Tune Mari Entriyaan and other Bollywood hit numbers.

Bollywood divas including Kareen Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and other Indian beauties graced the occasion and helped in making the evening a lifetime memory.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More