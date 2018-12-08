Isha Ambani Anand Piramal wedding: Former first lady of the United States, Hillary Clinton, who arrived in Udaipur, to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani daughter's Isha Ambani, gets clicked with the Ambani's. The photo which was taken by celebrity and renowned photographer Viral Bhayani speaks for itself and going to be a life-time memory for the Ambani's. The wedding will take place on December 12.

Isha Ambani Anand Piramal wedding: The guests have started arriving to attend the wedding of one of India’s biggest and richest businessman Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani, who will tie the know with Anand Piramal on December 12 in Udaipur. Among the guests who have already arrived for Isha Mukesh Piramal wedding is none other than the former first lady of the United States Hillary Clinton. Amid the pre-wedding celebrations ahead of the grand wedding, a photo of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with Hillary Clinton is going viral on social media. The former first lady of US, Hillary Clinton was snapped with the Ambani’s in Udaipur. She had arrived for the wedding function earlier today.

Talking about Isha Ambani, the bride-to-be is currently handling Ambani’s Jio and Reliance Retail as one of the boards of directors. She is a graduate in Psychology and South Asian studies from Yale University, in October 2014. Earlier on December 7 (Friday), Isha Ambani as a part of social service did some Anna Seva. In the Anna Seva event, which was organised by both the families, the Ambani’s and Piramal’s, Isha and Anand served good food to more than 5100 people. The Anna Seva ceremony is expected to be continued by both the families till December 10.

Several guests including newly married Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas, celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar, one of the finest Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife have also arrived to attend the big fat Indian wedding. Union Minister Jayant Sinha and other dignitaries already present in Udaipur.

The marriage is taking place in one of India’s heritage and culturally rich city, Udaipur, worldwide known as the city of palaces and lakes. While several renowned and influential people have already arrived for the wedding,

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More