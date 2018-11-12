Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding is out and it looks impressive. The class-apart richness and elegance have been showcased on the card. A video of the wedding card is doing rounds on the Internet. A beautifully designed with floral motifs, the wedding invitation card will leave you stunned.

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The wedding season is on and Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal is among the couples who are also getting married this year. It’s a high-profile wedding and grandeur is expected. Every single detail of the couple is a hot scoop of the tinsel town. The latest is the couple’s wedding card which is trending on the social media. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a video of the couple’s wedding card on his official social media handle on 9 November, 2018.

The box is minutely carved with flower motifs and the wedding card is beautifully outlined with intricate floral designs. In the front of the card, there is an initial of Isha and Anand as IA is embossed. The card is simply showcasing the class-apart and lavishness of the rich family. Inside the card, there is an emotional and heartfelt letter written by Isha Ambani. Isha’s handwritten note has been written on the behalf of Anand which is an ode to their beloved grandparents.

It’s an elegant and graceful invitation card filled with warmth, loving emotions every layer of the card.

Earlier this month, the Ambanis shared the glimpse of wedding card to seek the blessings of goddess Gayatri which took the Internet by storm. There is a big box which consists of separate four gold-plated boxes in which a portrait of Goddess Gayatri was framed inside the box.

The two got officially engaged in a grand cermeony at Lake Como palace Italy. Bollywood celebrities graced the big ceremony. Various photographs started doing the rounds on the Internet.

The wedding will be an expensive affair and the invitation card cost is a proof of it. Reportedly, Isha and Anand’s wedding card is worth Rs 3 lakh. Before starting auspicious, Ambani’s visited the temple to take God’s blessings. Isha went to the Siddhivinayak Temple along with Mukesh and Nita Ambani, her brother, Anant Ambani and grandmother, Kokilaben to offer her wedding invitation card and seek blessings for Isha and Anand.

