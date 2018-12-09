Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding: The pre-wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal was held at Lake Pachola, Udaipur but what's interesting is that it started with a Maha-aarti. Pictures of stars arriving at the airport made it to the media last night and now the inside pictures of the pre-wedding event have grabbed everybody's attention.

It’s world’s 14th richest man Mukesh Ambani’s daughter’s wedding and it’s going to be a lavish affair for a fact. Apart from the who’s who of Bollywood, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has also arrived at Udaipur to attend the pre-wedding functions. Pictures of stars arriving at the airport made it to the media last night and now the inside pictures of the pre-wedding event have grabbed everybody’s attention.

The pre-wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal was held at Lake Pachola, Udaipur but what’s interesting is that it started with a Maha-aarti. The bride-to-be was wearing a beautiful pink and white lehenga while the groom to be donned a golden sherwani.

Earlier, the 4-day long Anna-Seva began on 7th December and will continue till 10th December at Narayan Seva Sansthan Udaipur. The Seva will be performed three times each day. In the four-day long Anna Seva, the food will be served to about 5,100 people

Here are the inside photos and videos:

