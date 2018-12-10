Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding will be no less than a grand affair. The main wedding ceremony is scheduled to take place at 27-storey Antilla palace in Mumbai. The post-wedding events will be held in the city. Various reports are surfacing on the Internet regarding their wedding's cost.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding is expected to be no less than a grand event. As per reports, the week-long extravagant wedding is estimated to cost about $100 million, ie., Rs 7,13,500. On December 12, 2018, Isha Ambani is all set to tie the knot with billionaire, Ajay Piramal’s son, Anand. The main ceremony will take place at 27-storey Antilla palace in Mumbai, and post-wedding events will be held in the city.

Ambani recently hosted a grand pre-wedding ceremony at Udaipur Villas. They donated enough food to feed 5,100 people, three meals a day for four days, Besides that, they set up a bazaar to showcase 108 traditional Indian paintings, pottery and other art from local artisans, according to a statement from a family representative.

As per sources, after the wedding festivities, the newlyweds will head to move into their $64-million diamond-themed mansion at the Gulita building in Mumbai.

Various celebrities across the world came to attend the pre-wedding festivities. International celebrities such as Beyonce to politicians like Hillary Clinton and business tycoons including Henry Kravis. According to local media reports, more than 100 chartered flights will fly guests to and from Udaipur’s Maharana Pratap Airport.

Several photographs are surfacing on the Internet from the fun-filled nights. From Nita Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan everyone matched their dance steps while performing on stage.

Anand Piramal is a graduate from Bachelors Degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania. He completed his Masters in Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School. In fact, both Isha and Anand are Ivy League pass-outs. While Anand went to Harvard for his MBA, Isha graduated from Stanford University.

Anand Piramal is one of India’s most admired real estate companies is the founder of Piramal Realty. Earlier to Piramal Realty, Anand founded Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative that treats 40,000 patients a day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More