Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor look beautiful in their glittery outfits at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding ceremonies at Udaipur Villas. They wore an ace designer Manish Malhotra's creation. In the photographs, Janhvi wore a golden shimmery outfit while Khushi donned a silver embellished lehenga.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor look beautiful in lehengas

Siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have again left all her fans awestruck after making a beautiful appearance at Isha Ambani’s sangeet at Udaipur Villas. Two sisters wore Manish Malhotra’s creation and looked every inch Bollywood diva. The photographs have been shared on the ace designer Manish Malhotra’s Instagram handle. Janhvi Kapoor looks resplendent in a golden embellished lehenga. She looks no less than a princess in her outfit. Her hairstylist opted to keep her hair sleek and straight. Khushi Kapoor too looks enchanting beauty in silver scintillating lehenga. Khushi carried her grace with utmost simplicity and received bonus points for her elegant smile.

Both sisters have always tried to experiment with their tailored outfits. However, unlike always, this time Boney Kapoor’s daughters have gone a notch higher in attempting unique styling and it’s worth praising.

Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding ceremonies at Udaipur Villas was a grand affair. The expected big wigs guests including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Bachchan family, newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas graced the two evenings in style. From Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone, every Bollywood celebs made sure to enjoy the two evenings at their fullest.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will exchange their wedding vows on December 12 at Antilla, Mumbai.

