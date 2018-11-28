Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's latest photograph is a sight to behold as she strikes a pose for the cameras in Sabyasachi's creation. Sabyasachi has shared the photographs on his Instagram handle in which she looks beautiful. The ace designer has even described the outfit in the caption.

Seems like the ace designer Sabyasachi has become favourite designer of the celebrities. After Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, it’s soon-to-be-bride Isha Ambani who has donned Sabyasachi Mukherji’s creation for her Graha shanti puja. Sabyasachi Mukherji took to Instagram to share the photograph on his official handle. In the caption, he wrote that Isha Ambani wore this outfit for her Graha Shanti Pooja.

Describing her outfit, Sabyasachi mentioned that the outfit is a custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga with an antique bandhej dupatta. Not just that, he also revealed that the outfit is a part of the India Revival Project by Sabyasachi. Isha Ambani looks like an enchanting beauty in the outfit.

Her look is accessorised with a necklace and earring set featuring uncut Syndicate diamonds and Zambian emeralds. The celebrity hairstylist Sangeeta Kumar Hegde preferred to keep her loose strands open. Her elegant smile added more grace in her appearance.

Soon after the post, the comments section was flooded with praises for Isha. Till now, the post has received 180,606 likes and fans are loving the photographs.

Isha Ambani got engaged with diamond merchant’s son Anand Piramal at Lake Como palace in Italy on September 22, 2018. Various photographs were doing the rounds on the Internet. Check out other photos.

Daughter of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all set to get married on December 12, 2018.

