Bollywood actor Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani have been friends since their childhood. Their bond seems to be growing stronger with every day and the latest photograph on Instagram is a proof. Kiara Advani shared a collage of photographs of her childhood days on Instagram.

Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement is the hot scoop of the tinsel town. Ever since the couple got engaged on September 21, the social media is flooded with their photos and videos. Several celebrities graced the big fat engagement bash. And those who couldn’t make it to the party, they chose to send their wishes to the couple. Among them, it is Kiara Advani. She took to Instagram, to share a collage of the photographs of her childhood days with Isha Ambani. In the caption, she mentioned that Isha is her special and old friend who is still as caring, amazing and humble as they first met. Also, she should keep her child in herself for the lifetime.

In the photographs, Isha and Kiara can be seen having and enjoying their time with each other. The friends look beautiful together as they posed for the cameras. Soon after her post, the comments section was bombarded with compliments from the followers.

Well, these photographs are simply adorable and we just can’t take our eyes off. Isha Ambani is all set to exchange her wedding vows with the executive director Anand Piramal. Only a few days back, Isha Ambani got engaged with Anand Piramal at Lake Como in Italy. The celebrations continued for three days, from September 21 to 23.

There are several other photographs that are doing the rounds on social media from Isha Ambani’s engagement party. Check out their lovely photographs.

The engagement night saw a live performance by musician John Legend. It was a beautiful night where the guests watched the night sky filled with fireworks and lights.

Lake Como is one of the most famous of all lakes in Italy and all of Europe. As it was one of the special moment for t bot families, therefore the Ambanis and Piramals made sure their kids’ engagement should become an event of the lifetime.

For the uninitiated, Isha and Anand’s families knew each other for quite a long time. They have been friends for over four decades now.

