Untill now, you must have gone through several videos featuring A-listed Bollywood celebrities dancing at the star-studded event or as we are calling it Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding festivities. Last night, the Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur witnessed several stars being a part of Ambani’s celebrations, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar among others. Well, most of the people were missing Aishwarya and Abhishek’s performance and guess what it is finally out.

Aishwarya and Abhishek are looking adorable while dancing to the beats of Tere Bina from their film Guru. Aishwarya is wearing this dazzling outfit making her looking drop-dead gorgeous while Abhishek is looking dapper in red sherwani and white choodidar. A few minutes, celebrity photographer Manav Manglani has shared this video via his Instagram and it is worth giving a look. Here’s the video:

The video has been doing the rounds on social media ever since it has made its way to several social media platforms. Besides Aishwarya and Abhishek, several B-town celebrities made the day special for Ambanis and Piramal’s. Earlier in the day, Beyonce also landed at the Udaipur airport to perform at the pre-wedding festivities. Besides this, Ambani recently received Hillary Clinton at the Udaipur airport who was looking all desi as she joined the Ambanis for the pre-wedding festivities. Here are some other pictures and videos from the event:

