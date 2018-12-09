Till now, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding celebrations were looking huge, but now it is going to be massive as Queen B has arrived in India amid the reports that she will perform in the big fat Indian wedding. A few minutes ago, Queen B landed at the Udaipur airport and her entry caught the attention of her fans and paparazzi.

Till now, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding celebrations were looking huge, but now it is going to be massive as Queen B has arrived in India amid the reports that she will perform in the big fat Indian wedding. A few minutes ago, Queen B landed at the Udaipur airport and her entry caught the attention of her fans and paparazzi. As Queen Bey has finally arrived, we can totally imagine how lavish is going to be the wedding. The American singer is expected to perform at the pre-wedding bash in Udaipur on Monday night.

A sea of fans and shutterbugs arrived at Udaipur airport to catch a glimpse of Beyonce. And to the treat, the diva was looking all glam-up as she came out of the airport to catch her ride. Well, those who couldn’t catch her glimpse at the Udaipur airport, here you can take a look at it:

Earlier on Saturday, several Bollywood celebritied were spotted at the Udaipur airport, including newly-weds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi with daughter Ziva, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwariya Rai, Salman Khan, Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, among many others.

A couple of hours ago, several videos from the event also started doing the rounds on social media where B-town celebrities and Ambani’s were seen shaking a leg at the mega pre-wedding celebrations. Those who performed in the Sangeet ceremony, included Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan, Anita Ambani with sons Akash and Anant Ambani, Katrina Kaif, Karna Johar, Varun Dhawan and Arijit Singh.

