Karan Johar and his rapid-fire rounds are the new talk of the town. The actor-director has barely missed a chance to get into a conversation with any Bollywood celebrity and then turning it into a rapid-fire round. Something like that happened during Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal pre-wedding celebration. It was nobody else but bride-to-be's father Mukesh Ambani who was caught into Karan Johar's rapid fire trap.

Coming to the rapid-fire questions, Karan left no chance to put Ambani in dire situations but the businessman knows how to play his card. Mukesh Ambani dodged every question thrown at him with smartness, like, when asked about who would win the elections this year, Ambani smartly replied with ‘a political party’. Karan asked a series of questions and Mukesh’s replies left audience cheering and laughing.

When asked about what he would do if one day he woke up as Nita Ambani. The bigwig replied that he would lift all the food bans Nita had put on him. Well, another smart reply we must say. After being asked to reveal a secret about his son-in-law Anand, Ambani replied that he and Anand are quite alike as they both just love food. Here’s take a look at a small bit from Karan and Mukesh’s conversation:

Last night, Udaipur witnessed a star-studded event in the form of Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding bash. Several Bollywood stars including, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, and Arijit Singh performed to make the event massive. Here are some other photos and videos of the event that have been doing the rounds on social media. Take a look:

