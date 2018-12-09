Among all the B-town celebrities who have arrived Udaipur for Isha Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations, the one who is running a bit late are newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Earlier in the day, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Udaipur. Deepika was seen wearing a cream salwar suit while Ranveer chose to keep it casual with track pants and a jacket.

Among all the B-town celebrities who have arrived Udaipur for Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations, the one who is running a bit late are newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Earlier in the day, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Udaipur. Deepika was seen wearing a cream salwar suit while Ranveer chose to keep it casual with track pants and a jacket. The couple was seen all smiling and waving to the camera. Deepika was also sporting choora that indeed was the highlight of her entire look.

Deepika and Ranveer have recently got married last month in Italy. The couple then hosted three massive receptions, one in Banglore and two others in Mumbai. Meanwhile, take a look at Deepika and Ranveer’s pictures from the Kalina airport.

Earlier in the day, popular American singer Beyonce also landed at the Udaipur to be a part of the star-studded event. With her arrival at the airport, it has been finally confirmed that she will be performing at the event. On Saturday, Mukesh and Nita Ambani received Hillary Clinton on the Udaipur airport, who has also come to India to be a part of the nuptials.

Earlier on Saturday, several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the Udaipur airport, including newly-weds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi with daughter Ziva, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, among many others.

