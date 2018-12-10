Bollywood diva Disha Patani leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans with her charming photos on social media. The actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos with the legendary Rekha. Both the actors are looking gorgeous with their ear-to-ear smile while going to Rajasthan to attend the lavish Ambani's pre-wedding festivities.

Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani has again taken the Internet by storm with her latest photo. It’s not the first time when the diva has astonished her fans with her hot and sexy photos, the hottie is an avid user of social media and never leaves a chance of updating her fans with her personal and professional streamlines. The actor recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photos with the legendary Rekha while going to Rajasthan to attend the lavish pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani. Both the actors are looking alluring with their ear-to-ear smile and seems very excited about the wedding. In the pictures, Disha is dressed in a casual black camisole with jeans. Meanwhile, Rekha is dressed in a golden and white silk saree.

In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered over 1 million likes and overloading comments which proves that their fans love them from their heart and soul. The diva started her career with a Telugu film– Loafer with co-actor Varun Tej in 2015. In the same year, she also appeared in the music video–Befikra with Tiger Shroff, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The diva appeared in the commercial break with a biographical sports film– M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. For her outstanding performance in the movie, she received a series of awards in the year 2017. The Internet sensation has about 15.7 million followers on Instagram which prove the heartthrob to be her fans favourite.

