Isha Ambani pre-wedding ceremonies: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's dance on Gala Goodiyaan is doing the rounds on the Internet. The video has taken the Internet by storm. Deepika Padukone's dance on Chogta has equally made the netizens to go crazy.

Isha Ambani pre-wedding ceremonies: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's Gala Goodiyaan dance is all about grooving on beats

Isha Ambani pre-wedding ceremonies: Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities were a starry affair at Udaipur Villas and it was no less than a royal grand evening. Every Bollywood celebrity made sure to attend the lavish night. From Bachchan family to the newlyweds Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, the stars gathered at one place to enjoy the fun-filled pre-wedding ceremonies. Several photographs and videos are surfacing on social media. It was only yesterday, we reported to you that Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan’s on-stage dance spread the charm across the Internet.

Now, a video is doing the rounds on the social media where the newlyweds DP- Ranveer Singh and Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan can be seen matching their steps on the DJ floor on Dil Dhadkane Do, Gala Goodiyaan. Deepika Padukone looks drop-dead gorgeous in a red backless saree, Ranveer also looks equally handsome in black well-tailored tuxedo. Aishwarya Rai also looks beautiful in a shimmery silver gown, Abhishek Bachchan also looks dapper in black tuxedo.

In another video, Deepika Padukone can be seen grooving to Gujarati beats of Loveratri song Chogada with enthusiasm.

These are not the only videos that have made the netizens to go crazy. One such video of Nita Ambani’s dance recently went viral.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all set to tie the knot at Antilla, Mumbai on December 12. The couple got engaged at a private ceremony at Lake Como Palace Italy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More