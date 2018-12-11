In a yet another video of Nita Ambani, she proved to be a charming performer on stage at her daughter Isha Ambani's sangeet. She can be seen performing Bharatnatyam dance with utmost grace and elegance. She looks extremely beautiful while flaunting her dance moves. The video is unmissable on the Internet.

Isha Ambani pre-wedding ceremonies: Isha Ambani’s sangeet ceremony was no less than a grand affair at Udaipur villas. Every big celebrity turned up for the lavish nights. Several videos and photographs are surfacing on social media. One such videos of Nita Ambani has gone viral on the Internet. The celebrity photographer has shared a video on his Instagram. In the video, Nita Ambani can be seen performing Bharatnatyam on stage. Dressed in her orange shimmery ethnic, Nita Ambani looks elegant while expressing her dance moves.

In the caption, Viral Bhayani mentioned that Nita Ambani is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. She had worked as a school teacher after her marriage. She had also once taken Mukesh Ambani in a local bus for a ride too.

This video is surely unmissable on the Internet which has vibrance and flamboyance at one place. Earlier to this, Nita Ambani’s performance on Maahi Ve along with her sons also went viral on social media.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan to Bachchan family, Bollywood bigwigs graced the grand two-day evening. Their performance videos took the Internet by storm. In one of the videos, SRK and Mr. perfectionist also matched their footsteps on the Bollywood popular songs.

Check out other photographs and videos from Udaipur Villas.

Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani are all set to exchange the wedding vows on December 12 at Antilla, Mumbai.

