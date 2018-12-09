Nita Ambani’s latest video on Maahi Ve in the pre-wedding ceremonies from Udaipur Villas is surfacing on the Internet. In the video, Nita Ambani can be seen dancing with her sons Anant and Akash Ambani. The video is simply unmissable on the Internet where the whole family can be seen rejoicing in the festivities.

Isha Ambani pre-wedding ceremonies: Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities were no less than a grand affair. Every Bollywood bigwig turned up for the lavish event. Various inside pictures and videos are surfacing on the Internet where Ambani family can be seen enjoying the festivities. We come across with one such video where Nita Ambani can be seen dancing on a popular Bollywood song Maahi Ve along with her two sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani.

The video is breaking the internet as the netizens just can’t get enough of the on-stage fun. The trio can be seen coordinating their dance steps while performing on the stage. The family looks beautiful as they matched their dance steps. It became little emotional when Isha entered on the stage.

But what is more interesting to note here is Nita Ambani’s dance. It’s too elegant and mesmerising to miss on the Internet. Nita Ambani looks gorgeous as usual, in her floral beige coloured lehenga. Decked up in all ethnic attire, Isha Ambani’s mother managed her overall appearance with grace.

Earlier to this, Nita Ambani has performed on various occasions in Udaipur. The family recently had hosted various events including a Garba night. In the video, mother-daughter duo can be seen dancing in their traditional. It was the much-talked video on the Internet.

Check out the fun from Udaipur Villas.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all set to exchange the wedding vows at Antilla, Mumbai on December 12. The pre-wedding festivities are going on at Udaipur Villas.

