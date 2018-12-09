Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities at Udaipur Villas no less than a grand affair. Renowned names from several fraternities arrived at the fun-filled evening. Several photographs and videos are surfacing on the Internet. One such video of Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan is doing the rounds on the social media. In the video, the two can be seen matching their dance steps.

Isha Ambani pre-wedding ceremonies: Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities at Udaipur Villas is a starry affair. Every Bollywood star turned up for the royal pre-wedding ceremonies on December 8, 2018. From Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan family to Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood celebrities made sure to grace the glittery night. The fun-filled evening witnessed several celebrities dancing on popular Bollywood songs. Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan too shook their legs on the remix of popular Bollywood songs.

A video is surfacing on social media where the two Khans of Bollywood can be seen matching their steps on stage. Accompanied by the Ambani family, the two stars made sure to enjoy every bit of the evening. This particular video has gone viral on the Internet.

Various other photographs and videos are also surfacing on social media. Check out all the fun from Udaipur.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all set to tie the knot on December 12 at Antilla in Mumbai. Isha and Anand exchanged their rings at Lake Como Palace in Italy. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have three children-Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani.

Aamir Khan and Kirron Rao arrived in style at Udaipur airport. Amir Khan looked handsome in his choice of outfit. Kiran Rao too looks beautiful in her appearance.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More