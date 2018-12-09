Bollywood's amazing couple Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan graced the grand Sangeet ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's in Udaipur last night. The star-studded evening experienced this adorable couple dancing on a romantic number for the happy love-birds. The sangeet ceremony was hosted by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Ajay Piramal, Swati Piramal.

The last night witnessed the whole Ambani family on the dance floor, celebrating and welcoming this new happiness in their lives. Shahrukh Khan who is a Godfather for the bride, Isha Ambani stole the show with his extraordinary performance.

Bollywood’s amazing couple Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan graced the grand Sangeet ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s in Udaipur last night. The star-studded evening experienced this adorable couple dancing on a romantic number for the happy love-birds. The sangeet ceremony was hosted by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Ajay Piramal, Swati Piramal.

While the people are still waiting for the happening performance by Beyonce which will probably take place today, the dance performance by superstar Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan one of the most memorable dances of the evening. However, the last night was full of dance fever and only involved the close family and friends, tonight will be full of energetic vibes as Queen Bey will herself burn the dance floor. The Ambani clan is undoubtedly hosting one of the most happening ceremonies of the year to celebrate the love of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

In this photo, Gauri Khan is looking absolutely stunning as she poses with an attitude like a typical Dilliwali girlfriend. Shahrukh is looking really adorable playing the cute boyfriend on his knees.

The last night witnessed the whole Ambani family on the dance floor, celebrating and welcoming this new happiness in their lives. Shahrukh Khan who is a Godfather for the bride, Isha Ambani stole the show with his extraordinary performance. The superstar overtook the stage from Karan Johar who was hosting the show and impressed everyone with his romantic dance. Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan performed on the famous track Dilliwali Girlfriend and rocked the dance floor. Well, this song really complemented their own love story as Gauri Khan is Shahrukh’s actual Dilliwali girlfriend. All dolled up in a beautiful royal lehenga, Gauri Khan looked gorgeous on the stage. Shahrukh Khan decked up in a black sherwani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More