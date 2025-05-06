Isha Ambani Walks Met Gala 2025 in Anamika Khanna’s Black Dandy-Inspired Look

This year, Isha’s Met Gala ensemble once again resonated with the annual theme. Her appearance embodied the spirit of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrating the influence of Black Dandyism

Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, marked her presence at the Met Gala 2025 with a fashion-forward ensemble. She walked the iconic red carpet wearing a custom design by Indian couturier Anamika Khanna. Dressed in a white geometric corset, black tailored pants, and a flowing white cape, Isha aligned her look with this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Anamika Khanna drew from Black dandy fashion to craft a refined, detail-heavy outfit. Isha complemented the design with dewy makeup and a sleek long braid, creating a striking appearance that caught attention on fashion pages and social media platforms alike.

Wearing Anamika Khanna’s Vision

Anamika Khanna designed Isha’s Met Gala outfit with elements inspired by Black Dandyism, the historical and stylistic foundation of the 2025 theme. The designer integrated semi-precious stones and traditional pearl work into the look, giving the monochrome silhouette texture and character. The geometric corset added sharp structure, while the tailored black trousers and white cape offered a modern twist on classic tailoring.

For her beauty look, Isha chose dewy, glowing makeup and wore her hair in a sleek, long braid that added a minimal yet elegant touch to the overall styling. Fashion platform Diet Sabya shared pictures of Isha’s appearance, showcasing the intricate craftsmanship and contemporary interpretation of Black Dandy fashion through the Indian design lens.

A Consistent Met Gala Presence

Isha continued her streak as a Met Gala regular. In 2024, she attended the event wearing a Rahul Mishra creation. Her look “embraced sustainability by incorporating elements from Rahul’s past collections. Delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were meticulously integrated from the archives into the design, via distinct applique and embroidery techniques, such as Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, as well as French knots. Together, all of these elements carry a powerful narrative about the state of the planet and offer a message of hope and rebirth.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This year, Isha’s Met Gala ensemble once again resonated with the annual theme. Her appearance embodied the spirit of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrating the influence of Black Dandyism through a contemporary and culturally rooted fashion statement.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Met Gala Debut, Internet Loses It Over ‘Unreal Visuals’