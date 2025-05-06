Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Isha Ambani Walks Met Gala 2025 in Anamika Khanna’s Black Dandy-Inspired Look

Isha Ambani Walks Met Gala 2025 in Anamika Khanna’s Black Dandy-Inspired Look

This year, Isha’s Met Gala ensemble once again resonated with the annual theme. Her appearance embodied the spirit of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrating the influence of Black Dandyism

Isha Ambani Walks Met Gala 2025 in Anamika Khanna’s Black Dandy-Inspired Look

Isha Ambani Walks Met Gala 2025 in Anamika Khanna’s Black Dandy-Inspired Look


Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, marked her presence at the Met Gala 2025 with a fashion-forward ensemble. She walked the iconic red carpet wearing a custom design by Indian couturier Anamika Khanna. Dressed in a white geometric corset, black tailored pants, and a flowing white cape, Isha aligned her look with this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Anamika Khanna drew from Black dandy fashion to craft a refined, detail-heavy outfit. Isha complemented the design with dewy makeup and a sleek long braid, creating a striking appearance that caught attention on fashion pages and social media platforms alike.

Wearing Anamika Khanna’s Vision

Anamika Khanna designed Isha’s Met Gala outfit with elements inspired by Black Dandyism, the historical and stylistic foundation of the 2025 theme. The designer integrated semi-precious stones and traditional pearl work into the look, giving the monochrome silhouette texture and character. The geometric corset added sharp structure, while the tailored black trousers and white cape offered a modern twist on classic tailoring.

For her beauty look, Isha chose dewy, glowing makeup and wore her hair in a sleek, long braid that added a minimal yet elegant touch to the overall styling. Fashion platform Diet Sabya shared pictures of Isha’s appearance, showcasing the intricate craftsmanship and contemporary interpretation of Black Dandy fashion through the Indian design lens.

A Consistent Met Gala Presence

Isha continued her streak as a Met Gala regular. In 2024, she attended the event wearing a Rahul Mishra creation. Her look “embraced sustainability by incorporating elements from Rahul’s past collections. Delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were meticulously integrated from the archives into the design, via distinct applique and embroidery techniques, such as Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, as well as French knots. Together, all of these elements carry a powerful narrative about the state of the planet and offer a message of hope and rebirth.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This year, Isha’s Met Gala ensemble once again resonated with the annual theme. Her appearance embodied the spirit of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrating the influence of Black Dandyism through a contemporary and culturally rooted fashion statement.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Met Gala Debut, Internet Loses It Over ‘Unreal Visuals’

Filed under

Isha Ambani met gala 2025

Isha Ambani Walks Met Gal

Isha Ambani Walks Met Gala 2025 in Anamika Khanna’s Black Dandy-Inspired Look
BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Met Gala Debut, Internet Loses It Over ‘Unreal Visuals’
Indian-American entrepren

Met Gala’s ‘Mystery Woman’ Mona Patel Dawns Custom Thom Browne With A Robotic Dog
Shah Rukh Khan has finall

‘Badshah For A Reason’: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King-Like’ Debut On Met Gala 2025 Has The...
Trump Responds To AI Pope

Trump Responds To AI Pope Image Uproar: ‘I Had Nothing To Do With It’
Priyanka Chopra is back a

Fifth Time’s A Charm! PeeCee Twins With Husband Nick Jonas For Met Gala 2025
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Met Gala Debut, Internet Loses It Over ‘Unreal Visuals’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Met Gala Debut, Internet Loses It Over ‘Unreal Visuals’

Met Gala’s ‘Mystery Woman’ Mona Patel Dawns Custom Thom Browne With A Robotic Dog

Met Gala’s ‘Mystery Woman’ Mona Patel Dawns Custom Thom Browne With A Robotic Dog

‘Badshah For A Reason’: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King-Like’ Debut On Met Gala 2025 Has The Internet In A Chokehold

‘Badshah For A Reason’: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King-Like’ Debut On Met Gala 2025 Has The...

Trump Responds To AI Pope Image Uproar: ‘I Had Nothing To Do With It’

Trump Responds To AI Pope Image Uproar: ‘I Had Nothing To Do With It’

Fifth Time’s A Charm! PeeCee Twins With Husband Nick Jonas For Met Gala 2025

Fifth Time’s A Charm! PeeCee Twins With Husband Nick Jonas For Met Gala 2025

Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Met Gala Debut, Internet Loses It Over ‘Unreal Visuals’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Met Gala Debut, Internet Loses It Over ‘Unreal Visuals’

Met Gala’s ‘Mystery Woman’ Mona Patel Dawns Custom Thom Browne With A Robotic Dog

Met Gala’s ‘Mystery Woman’ Mona Patel Dawns Custom Thom Browne With A Robotic Dog

‘Badshah For A Reason’: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King-Like’ Debut On Met Gala 2025 Has The Internet In A Chokehold

‘Badshah For A Reason’: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King-Like’ Debut On Met Gala 2025 Has The

Fifth Time’s A Charm! PeeCee Twins With Husband Nick Jonas For Met Gala 2025

Fifth Time’s A Charm! PeeCee Twins With Husband Nick Jonas For Met Gala 2025

Kiara Advani Makes Stunning Met Gala Debut in Gaurav Gupta Gown; Flaunts Baby Bump

Kiara Advani Makes Stunning Met Gala Debut in Gaurav Gupta Gown; Flaunts Baby Bump

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media