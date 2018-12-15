Isha Ambani wedding reception: At Isha Ambani's wedding reception at Jio gardens, Mumbai, celebrities in huge numbers turned up for the glittery night. Going by the latest photos and videos, it seemed like everyone enjoyed the lavish event. There is one video from the reception where Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan can be seen serving food to all the baraatis. This video has gone viral on the internet. Check it out.

Isha Ambani ‘s wedding reception at Jio Gardens was no less a than a grand affair. Every big celebrity turned up for the star-studded reception. A lot of videos are surfacing on the social media and has taken the Internet by storm. One such video of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan is doing the rounds on the Internet where the stars can be seen serving the food as ladkiwale to the people. Dressed in traditionals, Big B and Mr. perfectionist made sure to provide a sweet gesture towards all the Baraatis.

In another photograph shared on Instagram fans’ page, Aishwarya Rai can also be seen serving desserts with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Shah Rukh Khan too was present from the ladkiwale to assist them.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot at Ambani’s residence, Antilla in Mumbai, on December 12. Celebrities from Bollywood, sports and politics graced the lavish wedding. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Bachchan family, Sachin Tendulkar’s family, American politician and US Former first lady Hillary Clinton were some of the renowned names.

During the wedding, Isha Ambani wore the 35-year-old golden embellished saree of her mother Nita Ambani and looked gorgeous as ever. The outfit was conceptualised by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

