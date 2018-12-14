Union Minister Smriti Irani has shared an Instagram post where she has mentioned an interesting memory from her struggle days when she met Saif Ali Khan, 23 years ago. Both met at Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding ceremony at Antilla in Mumbai. She has shared a selfie where the duo happily posed together.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has shared an interesting anecdote with Saif Ali Khan on Instagram. Revealing about her struggle days when she first came to Mumbai and encountered with Saif Ali Khan. She mentioned in her caption that 23 years ago, a rising star (Saif Ali Khan) gave a rookie (Smriti Irani) from Delhi an advice on how to survive in the chaos of the maximum city. He gave her a few tips as to how her dreams can take a flight. However, little did he know the rookie will turn into a jumbo jet.

She has even thanked Saif Ali Khan for giving her a memory. She has also shared a selfie with Chote Nawab. In the selfie, Smriti Irani can be seen smiling with Saif Ali Khan. Both of them looks beautiful in the click as they posed for the cameras. Both of them met during Isha Ambani’s wedding at Antilla in Mumbai on December 12, 2018. Isha Amani exchanged her wedding vows with Anand Piramal.

Currently, Smriti Irani is serving as the Textiles Minister. She also had been a former actor in various daily soaps. She is known for her performance in the TV show Kyunkii…Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu, as Tulsi, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan and Virrudh. She is married to businessman Zubin Irani.

At Isha Ambani’s wedding, Smriti Irani came alone, Saif Ali Khan attended the big fat wedding with wife Kareena Kapoor and sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor. The couple were twinning in white and Karisma also wore the same colour.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is busy in filming Netflix’s Sacred Games season 2. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan also made her debut in the film industry, recently.

