Isha Koppikar Hits Back At ‘Andhbhakt’ Critics: ‘You Can Be Both Andh Bhakt And Desh Bhakt’

Actor Isha Koppikar has responded to the backlash surrounding her recent “andhbhakt” comment, making it clear that she was referring to her devotion to the country rather than blind loyalty to a political party. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Koppikar addressed those she accused of deliberately twisting her words. “If you can be ‘Andha in love’ then why can’t you be ‘Andh Bhakt’ in love with your country?” she wrote. She added, “You can be both: Andh Bhakt and Desh Bhakt.”

Her clarification comes a day after she shared a video in which she openly described herself as a proud “andhbhakt” — a term commonly used in Indian political discourse to describe an unquestioning supporter of a political leader or party.

‘My Blind Devotion Is Not Towards Any Political Party’

In the original video, Koppikar drew a distinction between political allegiance and patriotism. “Yes, I am an andhbhakt,” she said, before explaining that her “blind devotion” was not towards any political party but towards India. She also stressed that loving the country did not mean she could not question the government. “I can question the government and disagree with its policies. And still love my country wholeheartedly,” she said.

The actor further argued that patriotism should extend beyond simply expressing love for the nation. According to her, citizens should also think about what they can contribute to the country rather than constantly asking what the country has given them.

Isha Koppikar’s Views Spark Online Debate

Koppikar’s comments have added to a series of outspoken statements she has made on social media in recent weeks. In July, she also defended her nationalist views amid criticism, saying she would rather be proud of her country than apologetic about expressing that sentiment.

Her latest remarks have once again triggered debate over the increasingly political language used on social media, particularly around words such as “andhbhakt”, “deshbhakt” and “nationalist”.

For Koppikar, however, the distinction is straightforward: she says her allegiance is to India while retaining the right to disagree with those governing it.