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Home > Entertainment News > Isha Koppikar Says ‘Call Me An Andhbhakt’: Actor Clarifies Her ‘Blind Devotion’ Is To India, Not Any…

Isha Koppikar Says ‘Call Me An Andhbhakt’: Actor Clarifies Her ‘Blind Devotion’ Is To India, Not Any…

Isha Koppikar has sparked a conversation online after calling herself a proud “andhbhakt”, while stressing that her loyalty is to India rather than any political party. The actor said patriotism, for her, also means questioning the government and contributing to the country’s progress.

Isha Koppikar (Photo: X)
Isha Koppikar (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 20:12 IST

Actor Isha Koppikar has entered a familiar but politically charged debate with a message centred on patriotism, citizenship and what it means to be called an “andhbhakt”. In a video shared on Instagram, Koppikar described herself as a proud “andhbhakt”, but immediately distinguished political loyalty and her own definition of patriotism. “If it is bhakti to love your country and want to see it progress, then yes, I am proud to be a bhakt… andhbhakt,” she said. She added that her “blind devotion” was not towards a political party, but towards the country.

Koppikar also said that loving India does not mean agreeing with every government decision. “I can question the government and disagree with its policies. And still love my country wholeheartedly,” she said.

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‘Instead Of Asking What The Country Has Given Us, What Can We Contribute?’

The actor went on to argue that patriotism should extend beyond expressions of national pride. According to Koppikar, citizens should also think about what they can contribute to the country. She compared the relationship between citizens and their country to that between children and parents, saying there are people who focus on what they have received and others who try to make the most of what they have.

“Instead of asking what the country has given us all the time, why not start thinking about what we can contribute to the country?” she asked. Koppikar concluded her message by saying she was “Indian” and loved her country “proudly, passionately, and unapologetically”.

Watch the video here

Isha Koppikar’s Independence Day Message

The actor’s comments came alongside her Independence Day-related posts. She also shared a video of her daughter, Rianna, singing the national anthem in Indian Sign Language.

Koppikar wrote that Jana Gana Mana reminded her that differences should not divide Indians, but instead reflect the diversity of the country.

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Isha Koppikar Says ‘Call Me An Andhbhakt’: Actor Clarifies Her ‘Blind Devotion’ Is To India, Not Any…
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Isha Koppikar Says ‘Call Me An Andhbhakt’: Actor Clarifies Her ‘Blind Devotion’ Is To India, Not Any…

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Isha Koppikar Says ‘Call Me An Andhbhakt’: Actor Clarifies Her ‘Blind Devotion’ Is To India, Not Any…

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Isha Koppikar Says ‘Call Me An Andhbhakt’: Actor Clarifies Her ‘Blind Devotion’ Is To India, Not Any…
Isha Koppikar Says ‘Call Me An Andhbhakt’: Actor Clarifies Her ‘Blind Devotion’ Is To India, Not Any…
Isha Koppikar Says ‘Call Me An Andhbhakt’: Actor Clarifies Her ‘Blind Devotion’ Is To India, Not Any…
Isha Koppikar Says ‘Call Me An Andhbhakt’: Actor Clarifies Her ‘Blind Devotion’ Is To India, Not Any…

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