Isha Koppikar Wasn’t Always An ‘Item Girl’: The Roles, Rejections And Choices Behind Her ‘Khallas’ Image

For many Bollywood fans, Isha Koppikar remains instantly associated with ‘Khallas’, the chartbuster from Ram Gopal Varma’s Company (2002). The song transformed her into one of the most recognisable faces of the early 2000s and earned her the nickname ‘Khallas Girl’. But the song was not the beginning of her acting career. Isha had already worked in South Indian cinema before making her Hindi film debut with Fiza in 2000. She appeared in Tamil films including Kaadhal Kavidai and En Swasa Kaatre, before gradually making her way into Bollywood.

Her early career also included modelling, and she was reportedly noticed after a photoshoot with photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha while she was still in college.

‘Khallas’ Changed Her Image Overnight

The turning point came with Company. Although Isha’s appearance in ‘Khallas’ was a special appearance rather than a conventional acting role, the song became one of the biggest calling cards of her career. She subsequently featured in several popular dance numbers, including ‘Ishq Samundar’ from Kaante, ‘Aankhen Maarey’ from Tujhe Meri Kasam and ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Don.

However, the popularity of these songs also created a problem. Isha later spoke about being typecast and finding it difficult to convince filmmakers that she could take on substantial acting roles.

She Said Being ‘Too Pretty’ Cost Her Roles

In a 2022 interview with Bangalore Mirror, Isha revealed that her appearance itself had sometimes worked against her. She said she had lost roles because filmmakers felt she was “too pretty” for certain characters and that there was an assumption that an actress could either be a glamourous face or a good actor, but not both.

“I am like, ‘Take my audition and see if I can act!’” she said while discussing the stereotype. Isha also said that she deliberately looked for content-driven roles rather than simply accepting parts where she would be used as a filler.

Isha Koppikar Has Spoken About Career Compromises

The actress has also been candid about the difficult choices she made during her career. In a 2022 interview with The Times of India, Isha said she had not compromised on certain principles in her career, and believed this contributed to her getting smaller roles. She also rejected the idea that she had simply disappeared from the industry, pointing to her continued work and projects.

She has separately spoken about an early-career casting experience in which an A-list actor allegedly asked her to meet him alone. Isha described the incident as part of the difficult environment she encountered when she was starting out. Her account was reported by The Indian Express in 2024.

A Choreographer Once Humiliated Her Before ‘Khallas’

Interestingly, one of the most important turning points in Isha’s dancing career came from a painful experience. In a 2025 interview, she recalled being publicly criticised by a choreographer while working on an early South Indian film because she did not know how to perform the required dance movements.

She said she returned to her makeup room and cried, but eventually treated the experience as a challenge. She began training with Saroj Khan’s chief assistant dancer and worked on her dancing. That preparation eventually helped her when she landed ‘Khallas’, which became a defining moment in her career.

From ‘Khallas Girl’ To More Challenging Roles

Isha’s filmography eventually moved beyond the image created by her dance numbers. She appeared in films including D, Don, Krishna Cottage, Girlfriend, Pinjar, Qayamat: City Under Threat and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? She has also worked in South Indian cinema and continued taking on projects across languages.

Her career has therefore been more complicated than the ‘item girl’ tag suggests. ‘Khallas’ may have made Isha Koppikar a household name, but it was only one chapter of a career shaped by acting ambitions, typecasting, rejection and her attempts to find roles beyond glamour.