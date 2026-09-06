Isha Rikhi Is Bigg Boss 20’s Mystery Woman — Salman Khan Questions Her Tears And Badshah Past

The mystery around Bigg Boss 20’s much-discussed woman contestant is finally over. Isha Rikhi has entered Salman Khan’s show, confirming that she was the face teased in the emotional promo ahead of the premiere.

Her entry quickly became one of the night’s major talking points as Salman addressed both her emotional promo and the curiosity around her past relationship with Badshah.

Salman Khan Questions Isha Rikhi’s Tears

During her interaction with Salman, the host pointed out the contrast between the emotional promo and Isha’s cheerful mood on stage. He jokingly asked whether she had used glycerine for the tears seen in the promo, since she was now smiling. The moment lightened the mood, but the conversation soon shifted towards the past that had already sparked speculation around her entry.

Why Did Isha Rikhi Refuse To Talk About Badshah?

Isha made it clear that she did not want to discuss her past or speak about Badshah inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. The contestant appeared keen to keep the focus on her own journey rather than revive old relationship discussions.

Salman also advised her to let the past remain in the past, pointing out that the people involved had moved on long ago. The exchange effectively set the tone for Isha’s entry, with the actress choosing not to turn her personal history into the centre of her Bigg Boss journey.

Why Was Isha Rikhi Called The ‘Mystery Woman’?

Ahead of the premiere, Bigg Boss 20 makers had released a promo featuring a woman speaking emotionally about her past without immediately revealing her identity. The teaser triggered speculation online, with Isha Rikhi’s name emerging as one of the strongest possibilities. Her premiere entry has now confirmed that speculation.

Who Is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is an actress and model who has worked in Punjabi and Hindi entertainment. She has appeared in films and music projects over the years and has also remained in the spotlight due to her reported relationship with rapper-singer Badshah. With her entry into Bigg Boss 20, however, Isha appears determined to create an identity on the show beyond that chapter of her personal life.

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