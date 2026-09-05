Isha Rikhi On Badshah Split: ‘Don’t Spread Rumours’ — Is She The Mystery Woman In Bigg Boss 20 Promo?

Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi has made a statement in the midst of a flurry of news regarding her break-up with the rapper Badshah. She has requested both the media and people at large not to believe all the rumours about her private affairs.

This follows the recent confirmation from both Isha and Badshah of their decision to go their separate ways. In another development, a new promo for Bigg Boss 20 with an unknown girl expressing her heartbreak and betrayal is raising the possibility of Isha joining the popular show hosted by Salman Khan. Has Isha Rikhi officially joined Bigg Boss 20 through this promo?

What Did Isha Rikhi Say About Her Separation From Badshah?

Through her Instagram account, Isha responded to all the rumours and allegations regarding her marriage and separation. She mentioned that there were many rumours being circulated about her marriage and stated that it is “shocking” to see such things being printed. Isha appealed to certain members of the media not to publish any rumours regarding her marriage and separation and advised not to believe anything unless they were told by her.

It is obvious that while the separation news has already been released, she does not wish for any rumours about the reason behind their separation to reach the general public. In a separate interview, Isha has also stated that she does not wish to make her personal life public.

When Did Badshah And Isha Rikhi Announce Their Split?

Badshah and Isha officially announced the end of their marriage via identical statements on social media a few days ago. The ex-couple stated that both have “decided mutually to go their separate ways.”

In addition, the ex-couple emphasized that the decision was made amicably and appealed for privacy saying that they don’t plan on making any other statement about the issue. According to reports, the two had been dating each other for quite some time before tying the knot in a very personal affair. This happened in March 2026 when photos surfaced online.

Is Isha Rikhi The Mystery Woman In Bigg Boss 20 Promo?

This is where the new theory comes into play. Before the launch of Bigg Boss 20, the production house dropped a teaser in which there was an anonymous woman contestant whose face wasn’t shown clearly. In the video, the lady gets emotionally involved while talking about how she fell in love, experienced tough times, and had her trust betrayed in the relationship.

“Mujhe pyaar hua, aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya… Jab aapka trust tootta hai kuch rishton se toh…” The dropping of the teaser at the time when Isha and Badshah broke up made a few people believe that the anonymous contestant could very well be Isha Rikhi.

Has Isha Rikhi Been Confirmed For Bigg Boss 20?

Not yet. Although there have been various reports and claims made by people on social media suggesting Isha being the lady in the blurred image in the trailer, nothing much is known for sure as Isha or the producers of Bigg Boss 20 have not officially disclosed anything regarding the lady in the teaser.

This point holds a lot of significance particularly keeping in mind the fact that Isha herself wants people to refrain from believing any information that is shared unless it is told by her personally. In light of this, Isha’s participation in Bigg Boss 20 still stands out to be a mere rumour.

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