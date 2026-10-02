Isha Rikhi Reacts To Mahhi Vij’s ‘Badshah Ne Iske Saath Kya Kar Diya’ Remark: ‘Really, Really Insensitive’

The Bigg Boss 20 drama between Isha Rikhi and Mahhi Vij has now spilled outside the house. Days after Mahhi questioned Isha’s emotional breakdown during a captaincy task and remarked, “Pata nahi Badshah ne iske saath kya kar diya,” Isha has responded to the comment in an interview with The Free Press Journal. The actress said she found Mahhi’s remark deeply insensitive, particularly because it was made behind her back.

The controversy began after Isha broke down following a heated exchange involving Qazi Touqeer during a captaincy task. Isha said the incident had triggered memories of past trauma and an anxiety attack.

What Did Mahhi Vij Say About Isha Rikhi?

Following Isha’s breakdown, Mahhi questioned whether the situation warranted such a strong emotional response. While speaking to Uditi Singh and Arishfa Khan, Mahhi said, “Agar usne chillaya to tumhara kaun sa trauma hit ho gaya bhai?” She then referred to Isha’s past relationship with rapper Badshah, saying people outside the house might wonder what he had done to her.

Mahhi also argued that bringing up trauma in that context could indirectly make viewers conclude Qazi. She described it as an indirect “character accusation” against him. The remark quickly became a talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers, with clips of the conversation circulating on social media.

Isha Rikhi Calls The Remark ‘Really, Really Insensitive’

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Isha said she was hurt by Mahhi’s comments. “I felt really bad. I felt bad because you’re a grown-up woman, and you’re taking something so lightly without even knowing the whole story, and then making such a big comment about it. I thought it was really, really insensitive,” Isha said.

She added that what bothered her most was that Mahhi did not say it directly to her.

“You weren’t even saying it to my face. You were saying it behind my back. That was very disappointing,” Isha said. Isha also pushed back against the idea that people respond to emotional pain in the same way. According to her, some people recover quickly while others may need considerably more time, and the length of that process does not determine how deeply someone was affected.

Isha On Her Bigg Boss 20 Emotional Breakdown

Isha further defended her reaction inside the house, saying she had actually tried to stop herself from crying. She recalled repeatedly telling herself that she did not want to cry before entering the washroom area, but said the situation triggered an emotional response that she could not control. She also objected to people questioning whether someone’s emotional breakdown or mental-health struggle is genuine.

“Nobody fakes depression,” Isha said, while arguing that people should not dismiss another person’s emotional experience simply because they do not understand it.

Why Did Badshah’s Name Come Up?

Badshah’s name entered the conversation because of Isha’s references to past relationship experiences inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. In an earlier conversation with Kanika Mann, Isha spoke about feeling betrayed in a past relationship without initially naming Badshah. She described a situation in which she believed someone was her best friend before later discovering that the relationship was not what she thought it was. Badshah and Isha had publicly confirmed their mutual separation on August 31, 2026, asking people to respect their privacy.

Importantly, Isha has not accused Badshah of causing the trauma she referred to on the show. Mahhi’s comment was her interpretation of how viewers might connect Isha’s statements to her past relationship.

The latest exchange therefore adds another layer to Bigg Boss 20: while the original confrontation involved Isha and Qazi, Mahhi’s subsequent comments have now become a separate point of contention, with Isha making it clear that she did not appreciate how her emotional response was discussed.