Isha Sharvani Birthday Special: The Dancer Who Made Bollywood Look Twice, 7 Stunning Photos From Her Journey

Isha Sharvani has always stood apart from the conventional Bollywood heroine. A trained dancer known for her aerial acts, flexibility and rope Mallakhamb performances, she entered Hindi cinema with Kisna in 2005 but never allowed films to define her career. From performing mid-air on ropes to appearing in Luck By Chance and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Sharvani has continued to remain closely connected to dance. On her birthday, here is a look at her remarkable journey through seven pictures.

1. Before Bollywood, Isha Sharvani Was Already A Dance Sensation

Long before she appeared on the big screen, Isha had attracted attention for her extraordinary rope Mallakhamb performances. Her ability to combine classical Indian forms with aerial movement eventually became her signature.

2. ‘Kisna’ Introduced Isha Sharvani To Bollywood

Subhash Ghai’s Kisna: The Warrior Poet marked Isha’s Bollywood debut in 2005. She played Lakshmi opposite Vivek Oberoi, with her dance abilities becoming one of the film’s biggest talking points.

3. She Brought Her Aerial Artistry To Luck By Chance

In Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance, Isha played Nikki Walia, the daughter of Dimple Kapadia’s character. Her performance also gave audiences another glimpse of the unusual physicality that had made her stand out in the first place.

4. Isha Sharvani Took Her Dance Skills To ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’

In 2012, the trained dancer stepped into Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. The reality show was a different challenge for her because she had to learn Western dance styles while competing week after week.

5. From ‘David’ To ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’, She Kept Acting On Her Own Terms

Isha continued appearing in films across languages, including David, 5 Sundarikal, Iyobinte Pusthakam, Double Barrel and Qarib Qarib Singlle. Her filmography may not be extensive, but it reflects her willingness to move between Hindi, Malayalam and other cinema.

6. Dance Never Left Her, And ‘KiN’ Proved It

While her Bollywood appearances became less frequent, dance remained at the centre of Isha’s creative life. Her production KiN brings together Kathak, Rope Mallakhamb, contemporary dance, aerial movement and live music, drawing on her family’s artistic legacy.

7. The Dancer Who Never Really Left The Stage

Even years after her Bollywood debut, Isha continues to build her career around movement, performance and contemporary dance. In 2026, KiN continues to tour internationally, including performances across Western Australia.