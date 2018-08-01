The Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak starring Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor has finally joined the 100 crore club. Producer Karan Johar took to his official Twitter account to share the news with his fans. The movie that was released on July 20, Dhadak is helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is still doing well at the box office all thanks to the energetic performance of Sridevi Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar. Released on July 20, this year, the Hindi remakes of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak was produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Made under the banners of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the movie has already grossed Rs 63.39 crore at box office. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Aishwarya Narkar, Aditya Kumar, Kharaj Mukherjee and Shalini Kapoor. Dhadak opened at 8 crore and is expected to enter 100 crore club soon.

#Dhadak biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 51.56 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 11.83 cr

Total: ₹ 63.39 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2018

Well, the movie undoubtedly has entered the 100 crore club. The movie has turned out to be an amazing start for the newbie Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar. Producer Karan Johar took to his official account to express his happiness and even told his fans how proud he is of Ishaan and Janhvi.

DHADAK!!!!! Wins hearts globally !! 100 crore WORLDWIDE GROSS!!! A rare feat for a film with newcomers! So proud of Janhvi and Ishan! @ShashankKhaitan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/drr6Bc05uy — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 1, 2018

Although, the movie has been praised by almost everybody but it received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience who were a great fan of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Despite, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and Nawabzaade’s release in the second week of Dhadak release, Sairat remake managed to earn 100 crore world wide.

