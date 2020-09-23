Much awaited film 'Khaali Peeli' is will be released in drive-in theatres in Gurgaon and Bangalore. The movie will start streaming on OTT platform Zeeplex from October 2.

Helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios, the film also stars ‘Paatal Lok’ actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

‘Khaali Peeli’ went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres. The movie will start streaming on OTT platform Zeeplex from October 2.

Viewing the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many movies that were scheduled to be released this year, had to be postponed while several others were released on the OTT platforms. A nationwide lockdown was implemented and the theatres were closed as per the orders of GOI.

