Ishaan Khatter Cracks An 'I Fell' Joke In Paris, And The Comments Section Goes Wild

Ishaan Khatter steals the spotlight at Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris with a viral Q&A video. Fans are loving his charm, wit, and fashion game. After The Royals and Homebound, he’s set to return as Fizzy in Season 2 on Netflix in 2026.

Ishaan Khatter attended the Louis Vuitton SS26 Menswear show

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 19:42:00 IST

Fresh off wrapping The Royals, Ishaan Khatter—yep, Bollywood’s golden boy—just popped up in the front row at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 menswear show.

Honestly, the young lad knows how to turn heads, not just with his style (the fits? fire), but also with this hilarious video he dropped from his Paris trip.

What Is Ishaan Khatter Doing In Paris? 

Picture this: Ishaan, chilling on a balcony with the Eiffel Tower just casually flexing in the background, playing a goofy Q&A game with Diet Paratha. He’s rocking a beige-brown Louis Vuitton vest over dark blue denim—styled by Alexander Roth, by the way, because of course.

The questions start rolling, and the guy’s just on a roll. Someone asks if he’s ever been on a dating app, and Ishaan’s like, “Is that a question or are you being nosy?” Then he hits them with, “I could tell you, but then I’d have to kill you.” Classic.

Ishaan Khatter Cracks An ‘I-Fell Joke’ In Paris

The video’s just him and the interviewer tossing jokes back and forth. He captioned the post as, “Gire hue jokes.. Bonjour Paris!! Travelled through 4 countries in a day after riding 319kms to make it here!! But I’d say the view is worth it.” 

To this, one user commented, “We love a good pun,” and another stated, “Heard it few times…then GOT it. Safe travels.” One user shared, “Dad jokes ! Gotta love them ! Ha ha.” 

There’s more—he gets into his favorites. Roti or Paratha? Paratha, hands down, no contest. And then he gets hit with the classic “cry in the car” song question, and this guy says “Happy” by Pharrell. Because, you know, never let ‘em see your next move. Genius.

Fans? Losing their minds, obviously. Someone drops, “Ishaan is the poster boy of performative guys! Sorry.” Another’s like, “Next-level interview skills.” And then there’s, “Someone please adapt a romance novel and cast him in. Man! Please.” Oh, and the best: “He talks like he knows he’s hot.” I mean, fair.

After The Royals blew up and his film Homebound made waves at Cannes 2025, Ishaan’s basically everywhere. And guess what? He’s coming back as Fizzy for The Royals season 2, dropping on Netflix in 2026.

Tags: ishaan khatterlatest bollywood newslatest entertainment newsparis fashion week
