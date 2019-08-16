Ishaan Kapoor posted a couple of photos on Instagram from his road trip in Switzerland with Sahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and other biker's crew. Check out the cool photos.

Actor Ishan Khatter who was recently on a road trip in Switzerland with brother Sahid Kapoor, actor Kunal Khemu and a couple of friends. From a road trip Sahid, Kunal, and Ishan were sharing photos on their social handle and the fans were loving it. The crew is now in India and were captured at the airport while coming back from Switzerland.

Today, actor Ishan Khatter took to Instagram to share cool photos with brother Shahid Kapoor and the crew. In one of the photos, he can be seen holding phone whereas Shahid can be seen putting his hand on the shoulder of Ishan. Both are wearing black color Biker costume. In another photo, they both can be seen standing with the crew and giving pose in front of bikes.

Ishan also captioned the photos Bhaijaan (swipe right for the crew, swipe again for the ultimate photobomb). Fans have showered the Ishan post with beautiful comments. One of the fans wrote Ultimate photobomb.

Check out the post:

Shahid Kapoor went on a road trip by saying that traveling to a different city with friends is always a fun way to relax. He shared his first photo from the trip a week ago captioning that happy vibes and boys are with their toys.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor recently gave the blockbuster film Kabir Singh and the film was the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda.On the other hand, Ishaan recently announced about his next project with Tabu which is Mira Nair’s adaptation of a suitable boy. Talking about Kunal Khemu, who was last seen in Kalank and will now feature in Mohit Suri’s Malang.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App