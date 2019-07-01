Ishaan Khatter is one of the best upcoming actors in Bollywood and this time the actor took on the role of a cameraman for a day and made everyone's day. See pictures.

Ishaan Khatter: Actor Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Dhadhak opposite Janhvi Kapoor and for the time being the 23-year-old actor is spending time with loved ones and having fun until he begins with his next project.

He definitely knows how to make the most out of every situation. Despite the rain and in the city, Ishaan makes sure to hit the gym. Earlier today the actor was spotted leaving the gym and when he realized that he was being photographed he decided to reverse roles and tuned back and clicked a picture of the Paparazzi.

What made the situation even more interesting was that Ishaan decided to share the picture on his official Instagram handle. In the photograph, the cameraman can be seen dressed in blue shorts and a t-shirt. Ishaan captioned the picture as “Paps got sassss”.

The entire frame looked so hilarious as the photographer seems to be so keen to capture Ishaan photos and he can be seen trying to multi handle his umbrella as well as his camera in the rain. Photos of Ishaan clicking the picture have surfaced online and he looks so sweet and the actor is all smiling as he turned into a photographer for a day.

According to sources closes to the actor, Ishaan has bagged two major films and the makers of the film will soon make an official announcement soon. Ishaan wants his work to do all the talking for him and does not like to keep himself in the news unnecessarily.

As per the latest reports, Ishaan Khatter has been roped in to step into the shoes of his brother Shahid Kapoor in the sequel of Ishq Vishk. Any official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made.

