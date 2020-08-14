Ishaan Khatter, a new Bollywood sensation, has now announced that he will be starring in a war based movie, 'Pippa'. This comes after he announced that he, along with Katrina Kaif, and Siddharth Chaturvedi, would be starring in an upcoming horror comedy movie, 'Phone Booth'.

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has been roped in to star in a war-based film, titled ‘Pippa’. The upcoming movie is based on the book ‘The Burning Chaffees’ by Balram Singh Mehta. Bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, the forthcoming flick will be helmed by ‘Airlift’ director Raja Krishna Menon. The official details of the movie were shared by film critic Taran Adarsh on Twitter.



“IT’S OFFICIAL… #RonnieScrewvala and #SiddharthRoyKapur join hands for a 1971 war film… Titled #Pippa… Based on the book #TheBurningChaffees by Balram Singh Mehta… #Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon to direct… Stars #IshaanKhatter… Will hit theatres late next year,” read the tweet. It will be in theatres later this year.

This comes after Ishaan Khatter, along with actors Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi announced on Monday, that they will team up for the upcoming horror-comedy film ‘Phone Booth’.



The trio took to Instagram to share the first look of the film with their fans and announced that the film will release in 2021. In the picture, Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan were seen dressed in black coloured suits with white coloured shirts underneath them.“The one-stop-shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021,” Katrina wrote in the caption.



While Ishaan, on the other hand, revealed in his caption that the first look of the cast of the film has been “locked” since March due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown and shutdown of the entertainment industry. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh further revealed that the film will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

