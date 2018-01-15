Charu Rohatgi was seen in films like 15 Park Avenue, No One Killed Jessica, Patiala House. She was also seen in Ishaqzaade where she played the role of Parineeti Chopra’s mother. Parineeti took to Twitter to share the news of her demise.

Actor Charu Rohatgi, who was last seen on Star Plus’ daily soap Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, passed away on Monday morning in Mumbai. According to reports, the actor’s cause of death was cardiac arrest. “The cause of death was stress as she was shooting until 3 am. Her funeral will take place today, however, the time is yet to be decided since one of her daughters will reach the city at 2 pm,” a source close to Charu 0said.

Charu Rohatgi was seen in films like 15 Park Avenue, No One Killed Jessica, Patiala House. She was also seen in Ishaqzaade where she played the role of Parineeti Chopra’s mother. Parineeti took to Twitter to share the news of her demise. She wrote, “RIP Charu Rohatgi ma’am. You were the most loving mother in Ishaqzaade and an amazing woman to work with. May your family have the strength to cope with this loss. Will never forget you!!!” Charu featured in a number of movies and television serials.

RIP Charu Rohatgi ma’am. You were the most loving mother in Ishaqzaade and an amazing woman to work with. May your family have the strength to cope with this loss. Will never forget you!!! — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 15, 2018

Charu started her journey on television with the show, Ladies Special and was also seen in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, as Barun Sobti’s maternal grandmother. She was known for her roles in other TV shows namely Uttaran, Pratigya, Trideviyaan and others. She was also seen in the movie 1920. In a previous interview, she spoke about her journey after she came to Mumbai where she said , “Well, I started my journey with Ladies Special on Sony TV and later bagged the movie Patiala House I always wanted to become an actor but I couldn’t go as there were loads of responsibilities on me,However after both my daughter’s wedding,they decided to send me to Mumbai to pursue my dreams I was lucky enough to get into television.”