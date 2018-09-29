Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta has found support in her sister Ishita Dutta. In a recent interview, Ishita stated that Tanushree is trying to lead by an example. If something like this happens, one should open up about it and not shy from it. She added that the memory of that day will never go away. Actors like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and many others have come out in support of Tanushree.

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta’s accusation that veteran actor Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of Horn Ok Please has shaken to the country and is exposing the dark side of Bollywood. As celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadha extend their support to the actor, Tanushree’s sister Ishita Dutta has spoken about the incident.

In an interview with a leading daily, Ishita stated that Tanushree is trying to set an example by doing this. When something happens like this to a person, it is not their fault. They should not shy away from it but instead should talk about it.

Recalling the incident, she stated that she still remembers that she was at home when she saw the video. She saw people jumping on the car, banging the glass and horrified expression on her sister and family’s face. Ishita stated that she was so scared because she was not with them at the moment and had no idea what to do. She added that the memory will never go away.

With this, as a fresh development in the case, Nana Patekar’s lawyer Rajendra Shikodkar has stated that they have sent a legal notice to Tanushree. When the veteran actor was earlier questioned about Tanushree’s allegation, he quipped what does she mean by sexual harassment. They were 50-100 people on the set that day. He added that he will take legal action against her and will continue doing his work.

