Ishq Mein Marjawa, 22 January 2018, full episode written update: Arohi discusses with the kids that Tara will be her next target. Maya says that they would have never lost the deal if Virat would have been present. Arohi wonders about who Virat is. Tara jumps off the balcony to prove her love.

The episode begins with Arohi and the kids celebrating their success with panipuris. The kid talks about how even he was shocked to see her duplicate, as though he was watching a movie. Arohi tells the kids that they might be orphans but they are human, but Deep had no humanity in him.

Arohi tells them that people reap as they sow, that’s why Tara will be her next target. She will take revenge for all that Tara has done to her. The kids ask her what she will do. She says that first of all she will go home and see what is going on. Then she will decide how to act on her plan.

Prithvi tells Deep that they have lost the deal like always. Deep tells him that he has no right to talk that way with him. Prithvi apologises and says that he has to keep him in check because of the Shimla issue. Maya comes and says that there is no point in dwelling on old problems. She says that her faith hasn’t dwindled from Deep and mentions that the deal would never have slipped their hands if Virat would have been with them.

Deep assures Maya that he will make things all right and talk with Mr Juneja. She asks him why he tore the file. Tara says that if he wouldn’t have focused on the girl in the party than things would have been fine. Maya says that this shows how much she loves her husband. She says that someone had sent her the pictures at the right time otherwise she would have never known. Deep asks who, but she accuses him of getting cosy with that girl.

Deep goes to his room and thinks about those photos. He hurts himself, and Arohi comes to see his hand but withdraws herself thinking that she has to be strong. Arohi tries to manipulate Tara by talking about the fickle nature of love with another maid. Meanwhile, Tara apologises to Deep to for behaving the way she did in the party. They share a romantic moment and she tells him to jump off the balcony to prove his love.

Tara keeps on insisting but Deep says that giving up one’s life for love proves nothing. But Tara keeps telling to jump and says that she can show him how true lovers behave. Saying this, she jumps off the roof. In the precap, Tara accuses him of not loving her.