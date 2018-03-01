Ishq Mein Marjawan, 1 March 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Arohi tries to coax the doctor to prepare a fake report for her. When he refuses to do it, she threatens him with a compromising video of him molesting the nurses. She says that she will make it go viral. The doctor succumbs under pressure. Later, Virat and Prithvi discuss how they will fake an accident in order to get rid of Tara's child.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Arohi comes up with a new plan to prove that she is pregnant. Deep tells Roma that she is bluffing because she can never be pregnant. Virat and Deep reconcile and Arohi sends a voice note saying that she is going to have an abortion because her own husband doesn’t believe that she can be pregnant. Roma tells Deep to stop her. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode.

7:30-34 PM: Arohi tries to coax the doctor to prepare a fake report for her. When he refuses to do it, she threatens him with a compromising video of him molesting the nurses. She says that she will make it go viral. The doctor succumbs under pressure.

7:37-40 PM: Deep finally manages to talk with Tara and they reconcile. Deep believes that she is pregnant. Roma tells Tara that she should never talk about abortion again. Roma tells them to prepare for the Holi function in the evening and tells them that she will name half of the property in the heir’s name.

7:42-47 PM: Deep asks what will happen to Virat, Roma tells him to not worry about Virat. Virat overhears this and goes furiously to his room. Arohi comes and adds fuel to the fire. Virat and Prithvi discuss how they need an accident to counter the situation.

7:52-54 PM: Virat tries to fake an accident during the Holi function by getting Tara to burn. Deep saves her and then Virat questions him and asks why he took Arohi’s name instead of her. Deep says that he doesn’t know why he took Arohi’s name. Arohi pretends and says that Deep is still in love with Arohi.

7:58 PM: Arohi keeps blaming Deep and he keeps refusing that it was just a genuine mistake. Arohi thinks to herself that it must have been Prithvi and Virat who need this to her. She resolves to take revenge.

