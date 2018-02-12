Ishq Mein Marjawan, 12 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Arohi comes back to the house and enquires about Chawanni. Everyone is surprised to see her concern. Virat returns home and everyone is happy to see him. Roma and Prithvi tell Deep about Kalyani and he goes to kill her.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Deep gets to know that Tara was trying to kill him. He sadly tells her to take her revenge and get it done with. Arohi understands that he is a broken person and nothing but a puppet in Roma’s hands. She decides to slowly have her vengeance by trapping him in her love first and then killing him. Meanwhile, Kalyani comes back. Prithvi and Roma get to know about her. Read below to find out what happens in today’s episode.

7:33 PM: Arohi is eager to go home to check on Chawanni. Deep says that she can go, Virat and he will return after taking care some business work. Arohi returns and enquires about Chawanni.Everyone gets suspicious of her because it is unlikely for Tara to behave like this.

7:40 PM: Arohi gets worried about Chawanni. Roma is elated to see Virat. She performs rituals for him when he comes back. Arohi wonders if murderers can also have emotions. Virat greets everyone in the house and everyone embraces his return.

7:45 PM: Virat blames Deep for mishandling Arohi’s case. Deep is upset and Arohi tries to cheer him up. Deep says that he isn’t upset. Roma has adopted him and given him a normal life so he will do whatever it takes to keep everything safe. Arohi tries to safely enquire about Chawanni and Deep thinks that why is she worried about Tara.

7:49 PM: Chawanni calls Arohi and informs her that he is all right. He tells her that he ran away from the house because he had overheard Prithvi and Roma discussing Kalyani. He thought that he might fall into trouble. Arohi thinks Kalyani can help them in their mission.

7:58 PM: Prithvi and Roma tell Deep about Kalyani. Deep agrees to kill her. Arohi makes a resolve to not let this happen. In the precap, Chawanni and Arohi try to break the lock to her house while Deep is set to kill her.