Ishq Mein Marjawan, 15 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Arohi and Deep get a phone call from Roma while they are returning from the Valentine's Day party. Kalyani tries to kill Roma but has to escape when they Deep and Arohi come. Arohi helps her to get away. Later, Virat hits Deep for his inability to protect their mother and calls him incompetent.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Arohi tries to stop Deep from going to Alibagh. She reaches there before him and later helps Kalyani to run away. Virat taunts Deep for not being able to kill Kalyani. Deep punishes himself for his mistakes. Deep and Arohi go to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the others. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode.

7:33 PM: The episode begins with Arohi and Deep returning from Valentine’s Day party. Arohi says that concepts like Valentine’s Day is for newlyweds and not for them. They shouldn’t discuss petty things like these. Deep is shocked to hear this from Arohi because Tara never thinks like this. Meanwhile, Kalyani enters Roma’s house to kill Roma.

7:37 PM: Roma dials Deep’s number and as they come to rescue Roma they hear her conversation with Kalyani. Kalyani says that she has taken away everything from her and has also ruined Arohi’s life. Deep and Arohi arrive just in time as Kalyani is about to kill Roma. Kalyani manages to escape just in time because Arohi turns the power off and tells her to take the shortcut.

7:41 PM: Deep comes and is confused to see Arohi in the hallway. She says that she saw the shadow of the woman go the other way. Later, they go to check Roma and Arohi starts cleaning up the wound. Deep and Roma are confused to see Arohi’s behaviour because Tara is afraid of blood. Arohi makes up an excuse. Deep says that someone is helping Kalyani, maybe it is the girl who threw dust at his eyes before.

7:46 PM: Deep vows to not drink water until he has caught Kalyani. The next day Virat pours out his anger on Deep and his inability to catch the woman who is after their murder. He starts hitting Deep. Roma comes and says that Deep is not just her adopted son, he loves them equally. Virat says that a son is a son and different from a son-in-law.

7:53 PM: Roma consoles Deep and says that he is in no way inferior to Virat and he will prove that someday. Deep goes to his room and throws stuff around. Arohi comes and tries to take Deep’s side in the argument. Deep says that Virat’s words didn’t hurt him but he is glad that Arohi showed concern for him.

7:59 PM: Virat calls all the members of the house to tell them that he knows where Kalyani is. She will go to a place to get weapons and they will catch him there. Arohi thinks to herself that she has to do something to save Kalyani.