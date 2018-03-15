Ishq Mein Marjawan, 15 March 2018, full episode LIVE written update: The doctor tattles the truth about how Arohi threatened him to make a fake report when Deep questions him with a gun to his head. Arohi tries to escape by putting the blame on Deep by saying that he doesn't love his own child. Deep doesn't budge because he is convinced about Arohi's truth. He shows her the reports of the fingerprints and Arohi has nothing to say in her defence.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Deep says that he will make a big revelation that will expose who is behind everything. Roma taunts him and says that he only makes false promises. Arohi starts wondering about what Deep is up to and recalls incidents from the past. Arohi calls Chawanni and tells him to get Tara’s fingerprints in a similar glass.

7:32-36 PM: Deep continues playing with Arohi and goes to meet Niku himself. Arohi tells Chawanni to keep a watch on Deep and inform her of his moves. Prithvi and Virat discuss that Deep can’t be trusted and make a plan of their own. Deep realizes that he is being followed and changes his course.

7:38-44 PM: Arohi comes up with a new plan and manipulates Tara against Deep by telling her that Niku is alive. As Arohi comes back home, Deep tells her that he has an important announcement to make. Deep tries to trap her again with a celebration. He is about to expose her.

7:45-48 PM: Arohi is confused about the celebration. Deep says that it is the celebration of Arohi and his fake marriage. Deep calls the doctor who had said that Arohi was pregnant. The doctor tattles the truth about how Arohi threatened him to make a fake report when Deep questions him with a gun to his head.

7:53-59 PM: Arohi tries to escape by putting the blame on Deep by saying that he doesn’t love his own child. Deep doesn’t budge because he is convinced about Arohi’s truth. He shows her the reports of the fingerprints and Arohi has nothing to say in her defence.

