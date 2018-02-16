Ishq Mein Marjawan, 16 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Deep tells Virat that saying he knows where Kalyani will go was a part of his plan to trap the person who is helping her. As they go the house, Kesari turns out to be that person. However, Kesari manages to escape from them with the help of the kids. Later, Deep gets a picture of Kesari painted. Orma is shocked to see its resemblance to Arohi.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Arohi and Deep get a phone call from Roma while they are returning from the Valentine’s Day party. Kalyani tries to kill Roma but has to escape when they Deep and Arohi come. Arohi helps her to get away. Later, Virat hits Deep for his inability to protect their mother and calls him incompetent. Deep vows out to drink water till he has caught Kalyani. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode:

7:33 PM: Arohi calls Chawanni and tells him that she will help Kalyani because she had helped her in the past. Deep tells Virat that he doesn’t know anything about Kalyani. He knows that the girl who is helping Kalyani will reach the place before them. They will catch her red-handed.

7:34-7:38 PM: Arohi insists that she will go with Deep and Virat to get Kalyani out of the way. But Deep refuses to take her along because it is unsafe. Virat refuses to interfere in their internal matter. Meanwhile, Tara is restless in the captivity of the kids. The kids give her bad food.

7:42 PM: Virat and Deep the farmhouse and find out that Kesari is the woman who has been protecting Kalyani. Initially, Kesari pretends to not know anything but later she manages to flee. Deep and Virat come back and inform Roma about everything.

7:45-7:48 PM: Roma says that they have solved the first step in the case. She asks Deep to drink water. He refuses to do so until he has caught Kalyani. But Arohi manages to make him drink water. Later, Arohi goes and celebrates her success with the kids who helped her to escape. They burn all of Kesari’s clothes to remove all evidence.

7:54 PM: Deep describes all of Kesari’s features to an artist who paints a portrait of the woman. Orma comes and screams Arohi’s name.

7:59 PM: Deep is shocked to hear Arohi’s name from Orma’s mouth. Deep is shocked and Orma asks him to turn and look carefully at the portrait. In the precap, Deep looks at the picture and is shocked to see the person.