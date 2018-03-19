Ishq Mein Marjawan, 19 March 2018, full episode LIVE written update: Virat accuses Tara (Arohi) of sending him to the jail and demands an explanation for the same. Arohi counter-accuses Virat of trying to set her on fire on the day of Holi. This leads to a fight between Deep and Virat. Roma comes to mediate between them. Deep refrains from telling Roma the truth and tries to cover up for Virat. Deep has a sweet romantic surprise for Tara for hurting her before.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Tara is released from captivity in a shocking turn of events. She tries to meet Deep pretending in Arohi. Arohi plans to use Tara to discard every shred of doubt that Deep has regarding her and also to retrieve information about Niku’s location. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan.

7:30-34 PM: The episode begins with a tussle between Tara and Arohi. Chawanni and his group come and drug Tara and she loses consciousness. Arohi makes an excuse about her mood swings and Deep tells her that they should go to the doctor. Arohi asks Deep if he told Roma and Virat about Arohi.

7:36-40 PM: Virat accuses Tara (Arohi) of sending him to the jail and demands an explanation for the same. Arohi counter-accuses Virat of trying to set her on fire on the day of Holi. This leads to a fight between Deep and Virat. Roma comes to mediate between them. Deep refrains from telling Roma the truth and tries to cover up for Virat.

7:43-52 PM: Deep has a sweet romantic surprise for Tara for hurting her before. He brings clothes and prepares a room for their child. Arohi is touched to see this. Roma calls Deep and Arohi in the middle of the night and tell them that they have done an inauspicious thing because for the three months pregnancy shouldn’t be revealed.

7:56-59 PM: Deep tells Roma that he will do anything to impress her. Roma playfully tells her that she should annoy her husband sometimes. Arohi thinks to herself that she is there to only ruin their lives.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App