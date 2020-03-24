Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha and Rahul Sudhi starrer show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, which was all set to launch on March 30, 2020, has now been postponed due to coronavirus. Read the details here—

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: The outbreak of coronavirus has not just affected the public and its health, it has also raised a big question on businesses and work routine. Even the entertainment industry seems to suffer as the shootings of all the shows, web series, films, Tv serials have been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Reports reveal that the new and the most-awaited show Ishq Main Marjawan 2, which was all set to be launched on March 30, 2020, has now been pushed later.

Yes, you read it right, Helly Shah, Vashishtha and Rahul Sudhi starrer has now been postponed due to coronavirus crises. Moreover, the makers and the producers have not confirmed any date for the launch. Talking about the storyline, just like the first part, the second part will also revolve around revengeful love story which is full of sacrifices and betrayals.

Reports reveal that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli will also appear in a cameo and will make the storyline more interesting with various twists and turns. Now, this is not the first daily soap getting affected due to COVID-19. Earlier, Rajan Shahi’s show Anupamaa’s launch featuring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey has also been postponed and now, as per the reports, the show will now launch on April 6, 2020.

Watch Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 promo here—

Talking about the first season, not just the characters conquered hearts, it also performed well in terms of TRP and featured Nia Sharma, Aalisha Panwar, Sonarika Bharodia, and Arjun Bijlani. Overall, it will be interesting to see when will the makers release the launch date of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

