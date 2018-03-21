Ishq Mein Marjawan, 20 March 2018, full episode written update: while forcing him not to risk his life by going to Arohi's place, Tara falls down and wakes up in the hospital. She is scared and in shock to see the doctor she once blackmailed. The doctor shows a fake sonography report to Deep. For more details, take a look at the written updates of March 20, 2018, episode.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Arohi creates tension between Deep and Virat. Virat accuses Tara (Arohi) of sending him to the jail and demands an explanation for the same. Deep refrains from telling Roma the truth and tries to cover up for Virat. Deep tells Roma that he will do anything to impress her. Roma playfully tells her that she should annoy her husband sometimes. Read on below to find out what happened in March 20, 2018’s episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Deep surprises Roma and Arohi on the dining table by cooking for them. Both are happy and surprised to see deep serving them the dishes which also included a burnt chapatti. While the three are having a happy family time, Virat joins them. Arohi calls Chawani and says she is still confused that he trusts her or not. Arohi recalls how he ruined her life with his mission. Chawani tells Arohi to find out where Bhabi and Niku are. Deep comes and tell her to get ready. Meanwhile, she gets ready, Deep checks her phone. Deep tells Arohi that he has Arohi’s video now. Tara tells him to be careful but Deep wants to kill Arohi. Stopping him from going, Tara falls down. Arohi wakes up in the hospital and is scared of seeing the same doctor whom she blackmailed. The doctor in a smirky way told Arohi that only the checkup will tell if your child is okay or not.

Virat is angry and wants to kill deep. Roma comes in and asks Prithvi why is he angry. He tells her the truth. Meanwhile, the doctor says deep your baby is fine and even shows him a fake ultrasound. She once again blackmails the doctor and tells him to show the fake sonography report. In tears, deep tells her this is the best thing that could ever happen to me.

Arohi calls Chawani and recalls the entire hospital scenario. She says I will crush all the dreams of Deep by taking all his happiness and will kill him. Bindya comes in and says everyone is waiting for you downstairs. Arohi wonders why everyone is waiting for her. Roma looks at Arohi. Arohi asks what happened and Roma says Truth is wonderful, it is never hidden and finally the truth is out no matter how much you try to hide it. Arohi asks what truth? Virat comes and points a gun at her. Arohi is in shock!

