Ishq Mein Marjawan, 21 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Arohi gets injured while saving Kalyani. Deep shoots at her thinking that she is Kesari. Arohi comes back and dresses her wounds herself. She then tries to hide it from everyone. Roma, Virat and Deep torture Kalyani. Arohi gets angry and throws tantrums.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Maya gathers video evidence to expose Arohi by proving that Kesari and Arohi are the same people. She tells everyone that the imposter is now staying as Tara in their house. But Maya’s plan is foiled by Arohi when she gets run over by a truck after being chased by Arohi. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode:

7:33 PM: The episode begins with Deep asking an injured Maya about the evidence she has against Arohi. In a chase that ensues, Arohi tries to save Kalyani and Deep suffers a concussion. As Deep is semi-conscious, he fires bullets at Arohi thinking she is Kesari. But he only manages to injure her.

7:37 PM: Kalyani thinks that she has managed to escape. However, Virat comes after her. Deep and Virat then go after Kesari. They fail to find her and threaten to kill Kalyani if she doesn’t reveal herself. Arohi is confused about what she should do. She also wonders about how she will hide her wound.

7:40 PM: Arohi tries to hide her own wounds after reaching home. Virat comes in and says that he has a surprise for her. Deep and Virat torture Kalyani to make her rattle about Kesari. She says that Kesari is smarter than all of them and she is present amongst them only.

7:45 PM: Kalyani reveals that they are not satisfied even after taking away her house and husband from her. Dileep Singh was her husband and she is the owner of the house. Roma turns the argument against her and says that she is lying.

7:53 PM: Arohi throws the knife away from Virat’s hands when they continue torturing Kalyani. She says that she doesn’t like all this. Everyone is confused. As she goes to her room, Deep follows her and finds blood on the table in her room. He questions her about it.

7:58 PM: Arohi starts throwing tantrums when Deep accuses her of not behaving like Tara. He gets suspicious because of the blood that sees in her room.