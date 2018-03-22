Virat points a gun at Tara but gives to her hands and apologises to what he did with her. Arohi points the gun at Virat and tells him, “I don’t want any gun in this house as I want my kid to live in peace. Arohi gets kidnapped but Deep manages to rescue her by fighting with the two men. Deep told Roma I will find out who tried to kidnap Arohi.

In the previous episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Tara falls down and wakes up in the hospital. She is scared and in shock to see the doctor she once blackmailed. The doctor shows a fake sonography report to Deep. For more details, take a look at the written updates of March 21, 2018, episode.

The episode starts with Virat pointing a gun at Tara. He gives the gun to her and apologises to her for what he did by saying “you should kill me. I don’t deserve a pardon.” Roma told him that he has done a shameless thing to which Virat pleaded Tara to forgive her. “I don’t even deserve to be called a brother. I was blinded by love of money, said Virat.” Arohi points the gun at Virat and tells him, “I don’t want any gun in this house as I want my kid to live in peace. Roma supports Tara and Virat hugs her. While everything went smoothly, Virat was seen being angry and breaking thing in the next scene as he was mad at her mother for not supporting him.

The entire family is seen worshipping Goddess for the good health of the kid. Roma tells Deep to pick Arohi and climb the stairs. Deep ties a thread on Arohi’s hand. While doing parikrama, Deep tells Arohi he knows what you are thinking. He tells Arohi aka Tara to stop thinking about Arohi. Arohi told Deep, she can do whatever you did with her but she is dumb. Deep tells her to get a tattoo done to stay safe from Arohi. She says are you mad I don’t want a tattoo. Although, Arohi tried to convince Deep but he still was stern with his idea. While the tattoo lady was about to start, Deep got a call and he had to rush to her mother who had fallen from stairs. Arohi asks the tattoo lady not to use a long-lasting ink. Some men come and try to kidnap Arohi. Deep hits them and saves Arohi from them. Virat dresses Roma’s wound. She asked Virat, “where is deep?” Virat said, “I called him don’t know why he didn’t come.”

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone requests for ‘Jauhar’ outfit as a token of love from Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Deep told Roma I will find out who tried to kidnap Arohi, Virat said I will report police about the matter to find the culprit as soon as possible. Virat tells deep to take mom and Tara aka Arohi home. In dilemma, Roma says who can do this to Arohi to which Arohi said, I am sure it was Virat’s plan but Roma disagrees and says Virat can’t do that again.

ALSO READ: Ishq Mein Marjawan, 20 March 2018, full episode written update: Aarohi wakes up in a hospital

ALSO READ: Blockbuster: Sanjay Dutt to feature in multi-starrer comedy film; says have always loved doing comedy

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App